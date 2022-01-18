$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce $58.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.20 million and the highest is $58.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $37.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $204.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $204.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $263.55 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $209.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.93. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $160.91 and a one year high of $288.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

