Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.63.

Mastercard stock opened at $372.14 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.79.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

