Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ORRF opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

