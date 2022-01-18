Pioneer Natural Resources to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.46 Per Share, Truist Securities Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Truist Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $13.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.37. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $215.70 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $216.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

