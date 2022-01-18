Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Maxim Group currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

WRAP has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WRAP stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $27,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $87,240 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

