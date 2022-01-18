IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.21.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.31 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 472.86.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

