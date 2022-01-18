Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Harbour Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 379.20 ($5.17) on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($6.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -7.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 376.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 355.61.

In other news, insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($34,109.76). Also, insider Anne Stevens purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($163,733.12).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

