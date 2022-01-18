FY2021 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Lifted by Truist Securities

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.36. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on T. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

NYSE:T opened at $27.18 on Monday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

