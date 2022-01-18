Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $758.20.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer stock opened at $449.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.82. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $428.13 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.