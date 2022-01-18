Oppenheimer Comments on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 in the last ninety days. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 168.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 621,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

