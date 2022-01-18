The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Buys £13,920 in Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider Keith Falconer purchased 1,500 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 928 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,993.04).

Shares of BGFD opened at GBX 911 ($12.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market cap of £859.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 986.48. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 910.91 ($12.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,136 ($15.50).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

