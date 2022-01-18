Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 696 ($9.50) and last traded at GBX 697 ($9.51). Approximately 78,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 163,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.65).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 759.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 677.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £557.98 million and a PE ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.