Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) Stock Price Up 34.8%

Countrywide plc (OTCMKTS:CYWDF)’s stock price rose 34.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42.

About Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides corporate, emergency, commercial, and social relocation services; estate, leasehold and block management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

