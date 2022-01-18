Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLN. raised Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

