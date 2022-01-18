Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €179.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €161.09 ($183.06).

ETR:WCH opened at €151.20 ($171.82) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €147.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €144.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

