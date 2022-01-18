Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLE. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($69.27) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($68.18).

ETR:HLE opened at €64.04 ($72.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.84 and a 200-day moving average of €60.61. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($78.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

