Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €99.02 ($112.52) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

