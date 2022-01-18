Step Finance Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $939,732.40 and $2.19 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.71 or 0.07531919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,079.01 or 0.99925952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00068074 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

