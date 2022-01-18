SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.69 and last traded at $111.60. Approximately 1,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27.

