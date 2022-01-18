Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and $78,979.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,134.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.96 or 0.07551965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00346463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.16 or 0.00914123 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00073783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.00499414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00264189 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,761,783 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

