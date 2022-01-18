Callisto Network (CLO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,018.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $13.53 million and $45,018.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.96 or 0.07551965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00073783 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars.

