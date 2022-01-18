Raydium (RAY) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $5.10 or 0.00012099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $413.08 million and $34.52 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00071639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.21 or 0.07531215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,980.83 or 0.99636124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,031,560 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

