Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Shares Down 0.9%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.73 and last traded at C$12.73. Approximately 41,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 65,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.23.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

