Cat Token (CAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,318.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $3,318.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00346463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000847 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

