WINkLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $405.35 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $405.35 million and approximately $407.98 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00071639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.21 or 0.07531215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,980.83 or 0.99636124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007624 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

