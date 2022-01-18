Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading Up 1.7%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

