Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Up 0.4%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$56.50 and last traded at C$56.42. Approximately 7,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.20.

CGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of C$636.76 million and a PE ratio of 53.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.76.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 106.46%.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

