Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.