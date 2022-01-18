APENFT Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $751.32 million and approximately $363.39 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars.

