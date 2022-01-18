Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Murray Steele Purchases 20,025 Shares

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele acquired 20,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £9,812.25 ($13,388.25).

On Friday, November 12th, Murray Steele acquired 129,396 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £69,873.84 ($95,338.85).

LON OAP3 remained flat at $GBX 46.80 ($0.64) during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,282. The company has a market cap of £240.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.53. Octopus Apollo VCT has a one year low of GBX 40.40 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 52 ($0.71).

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

