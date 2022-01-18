Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

FOA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 412,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $3,816,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finance Of America Companies (FOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.