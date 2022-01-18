EchoLink Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $161,302.43 and $2,443.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

