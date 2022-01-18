Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $303,432.94 and $3.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,085.08 or 0.99995636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00091331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00321566 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.62 or 0.00429165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00159700 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001357 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001735 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,967,035 coins and its circulating supply is 12,967,038 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.