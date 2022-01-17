$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report sales of $2.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $2.53 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KMPH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 850,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,120. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in KemPharm by 11.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KemPharm by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

