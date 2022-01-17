Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.25. 97,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,570. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.