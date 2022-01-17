EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVGO. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of EVGO stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,620. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

