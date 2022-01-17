Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of CYH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. 692,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.