Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $386.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.50 million to $391.27 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

MDRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. 530,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,180. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,479 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

