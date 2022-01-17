Coldstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $154,512.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00061089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00071330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.85 or 0.07592583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,199.53 or 0.99787605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007735 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

