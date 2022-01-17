Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of CPF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 141,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

