PAC Global Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00071633 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00471130 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000979 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

