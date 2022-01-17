Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $44.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.83 million and the lowest is $44.38 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $49.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $188.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.73 million to $189.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.65 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $206.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. 13,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,560. The company has a market capitalization of $589.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.