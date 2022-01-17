Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.44 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 763,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,830. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. Textron has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

