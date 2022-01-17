$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

GameStop stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,190. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of -2.13. GameStop has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GameStop by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 150,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

