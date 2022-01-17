FYDcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,317.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $47,317.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 572,665,523 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

