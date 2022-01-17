WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $428.64 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00032870 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018657 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001943 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

