THEKEY Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $27,291.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

