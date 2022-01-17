ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, ROCKI has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. ROCKI has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $239,523.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.88 or 0.07598977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.11 or 0.99670841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007782 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

