Zacks: Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce sales of $62.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the highest is $64.94 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $43.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $216.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.29 million to $285.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. 1,330,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,290. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. BigCommerce has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.89.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,450 shares of company stock worth $6,346,073 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

