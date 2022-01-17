$21.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $88.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,390. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $3,906,396. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

